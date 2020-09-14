fbpx
Taylor Swift to return to the ACM stage for the first time in nearly a decade to perform "Betty"

September 14, 2020

Kevin Kane/WireImageTaylor Swift‘s music has evolved so much since she first burst into the spotlight with the 2006 debut single “Tim McGraw” and, come Wednesday, she’ll pay homage to her roots at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

For the first time in seven years, Swift, 30, will give her first performance at the country awards show.  She’ll grace the ACM stage to perform her country hit “Betty” live from the Grand Ole Opry House.

Swift confirmed her participation on Sunday, teasing on Twitter, “Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards.”

The “cardigan” singer’s performance not only marks her long awaited return to the country stage, but also serves as the first time she’ll perform any song off of folklore, her record-breaking new album.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards will look a little different this year and divide its slate of performances across three separate Nashville venues.

In addition to the Opry, performances will take place at The Ryman and Bluebird Cafe.

Besides a performance from Swift, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen StefaniCarrie UnderwoodDan + Shay, Florida Georgia LineGabby Barrett, b BalleriniKane BrownLuke Bryan, Luke CombsMaren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Trisha Yearwood are just a fraction of country stars gearing up to sing their hearts out on Wednesday night.

Other artists like Lauren Alaina and Darius Rucker are set to present awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards as well.

The show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 13, 2020

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

