Taylor Swift unveils exclusive ‘folklore’ merch

On her official online store, you can purchase a slew of items themed around Taylor's new album, folklore. The items include sweatshirts featuring the black and white cover image of Taylor standing alone in the woods, and a knit cardigan with silver star patches on the elbows, representing the album’s first single, “cardigan.”



Another item is the white “i knew you” t-shirt, featuring a photo of Taylor on the front and what appear to be some lyrics from “cardigan” on the back.



“But I knew you/Playing hide-and-seek and/Giving me your weekends/I knew you/Your heartbeat on the High Line/Once in twenty lifetimes/And when I felt like I was an old cardigan/Under someone’s bed/You put me on and said/I was your favorite,” the shirt reads.



Also on sale are eight deluxe CD editions of folklore and eight deluxe vinyl editions that will be available for one week, each with unique covers, photos, and artwork.

folklore drops at midnight ET.

