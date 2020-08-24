fbpx
Taylor Swift unveils new album playlist, ‘folklore: the sleepless nights chapter’

August 24, 2020

Beth GarrabrantTaylor Swift has rolled out the second thematic chapter of folklore.

After unveiling the escapism chapter on Friday, the singer has grouped another collection of songs from the album into what she’s dubbed the sleepless nights chapter.

This one features the Bon Iver collab “Exile,” plus “Hoax,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Illicit Affairs,” “This Is Me Trying,” and “Mad Woman.”

“In my head, the songs on folklore fit together in different groups and ‘chapters’ — based on how they fit together thematically,” Taylor explained on Friday.

The escapism chapter features “The Lakes,” “Seven,” “Epiphany,” “Cardigan,” “Mirrorball,” and “Exile.”

Folklore just logged its fourth week at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

