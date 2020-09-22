Taylor Swift: Voting is “more important than I can possibly say”

Beth GarrabrantToday is National Voter Registration Day, and Taylor Swift wants her fans to take action. On her Instagram Story, Taylor says, “Hey guys, it’s National Voter Registration Day today, the election is Nov. 3. It’s really coming up. And I…

Beth GarrabrantToday is National Voter Registration Day, and Taylor Swift wants her fans to take action.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor says, "Hey guys, it's National Voter Registration Day today, the election is Nov. 3. It's really coming up. And I've put together a 'swipe up' of resources."

Those resources include a way to register if you're a first-time voter, to request a ballot to vote by mail, and to check your registration, plus a calendar of when early voting starts in each state.

"We need everyone, and it is more important than I can even possibly say," Taylor adds.

As previously reported, Taylor is also taking part in the Just Vote campaign being sponsored by Global Citizen and Head Count. If you register to vote, you'll be entered in a drawing to win an autographed acoustic guitar.

