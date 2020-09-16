Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ marks 300th week on ‘Billboard’ 200 chart

Big Machine RecordsTaylor Swift has yet another chart milestone to add to her ever-growing list.



Billboard reports her album 1989 has achieved a 300th week on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming only the fourth album by a woman to spend at least 300 weeks on the tally.



The album joins a prestigious club including Adele's 21, Lana Del Rey's Born to Die and Carole King's Tapestry. Adele currently holds the record for female artists, with 21 logging 482 weeks on the chart.



1989 debuted at number one on the chart dated November 15, 2014, and has barely been off it since. There were only seven weeks where it didn’t appear on the tally. On the latest Billboard 200 chart, it ranks number 116.



Last week, Taylor latest album folklore notched its sixth week at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, tying a record set by the late Whitney Houston in 2009. The two have now both spent 46 weeks in total at number one on the album chart, more than any other female artist in history.

By Andrea Tuccillo

