Taylor Swift’s “folklore” is now fastest selling album of 2020

ABC Audio
August 14, 2020

Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesAnother day, another record for Taylor Swift.  Forbes reports her latest album folklore has surpassed 1 million album-equivalent units in the U.S., making it the fastest album of 2020 to reach the seven-figure mark.

folklore scored the year's biggest debut upon its release on July 24, selling the equivalent of 1.3 million units worldwide.  Additionally, it set a new Spotify global record for first-day album streams by a female artist, with just under 81 million. The project, Taylor's eighth, was also the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music over its first 24 hours, with just under 35.5 million streams.

Swift’s eighth studio album has now ruled the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks, her best showing since Reputation, which spent three straight weeks there in 2017.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

