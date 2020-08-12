Taylor Swift’s “folklore” just earned her an ultra-exclusive spot in Billboard 200 history

Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift found herself among ultra-exclusive company when she made Billboard history with her chart-topping eight studio album folklore. With the record now spending a second week in the top spot, she becomes the second woman to send six albums atop the Billboard 200 for two or more weeks.

The first woman to accomplish the feat was Barbra Streisand.

Since the Billboard 200 was first introduced in 1956, only eleven artists had six or more albums dominate the charts for more than a week.

Meaning, Taylor Swift is officially among music juggernauts like Elvis Presley, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Besides Swift and Streisand, two other musical acts sent just six albums atop the charts for several weeks: Bruce Springsteen and Led Zeppelin.

That means if the 30-year-old Swift's ninth studio effort tops the chart for more than a week, she will become the first woman in music history to send seven albums atop the Billboard 200 for that amount of time.

Should she achieve that, she'll then tie with Elton John, Garth Brooks, Jay-Z and Eminem.

As for the remainder of the list, The Beatles are the act to beat with 16 efforts while the Stones and Presley tie in second place with eight albums each.

While tying with the Beatles might seem like a Herculean task, Swift previously stated her intentions to rerecord all her classic music after mega producer Scooter Braun gained control of the masters to her first six albums when he purchased her former label, Big Machine Label Group.

She can start rerecording her hits come this November.

Swift's previous albums to chart for multiple weeks were Reputation, 1989, Red, Speak Now and Fearless. 1989 and Fearless spent the most time atop the Billboard 200 with 11 weeks each.