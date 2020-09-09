fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ songs dominate four different ‘Billboard’ charts

ABC Audio
September 9, 2020

TAS Rights ManagementWho says Taylor Swift isn’t versatile?  Songs from her latest album folklore are dominating four different Billboard charts right now.
First, the album’s first single, “Cardigan” has reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Po…

TAS Rights ManagementWho says Taylor Swift isn't versatile?  Songs from her latest album folklore are dominating four different Billboard charts right now.

First, the album's first single, "Cardigan" has reached the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay.  It's her 23rd top 10 on this chart; only one other act has more: Maroon 5, with 26.

Next, another song from folklore, "Exile," featuring Bon Iver, has made it into the top 20 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart, while it stands at number eight on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.  On that same chart, "Cardigan" is number four.

And finally, bringing Taylor's career full circle, another folklore track, "Betty," has made it onto the top 40 of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.  It's her first song as a lead artist to climb that high on the chart since 2013, when she took "Red" into the top 10.

Meanwhile, as Grammy voting gets underway, Billboard speculates about Taylor's chances at another Album of the Year Grammy win.  She's already won the award twice; if she wins it for folklore, she'll be one of only four artists ever to have won it three times.  The others are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Billboard believes Taylor's most likely competition for that award will come from Dua Lipa, Fiona Apple, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga or The Weeknd.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT