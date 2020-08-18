fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift’s the first to rack up 40 weeks on top of ‘Billboard’ Artist 100 char

ABC Audio
August 18, 2020

Beth GarrabrantChart records unravel like an old cardigan in the face of the phenomenon known as Taylor Swift.
As Taylor’s new album, folklore, tops the Billboard album chart for a third week, she’s just notched her 40th total week at number one on…

Beth GarrabrantChart records unravel like an old cardigan in the face of the phenomenon known as Taylor Swift.

As Taylor's new album, folklore, tops the Billboard album chart for a third week, she's just notched her 40th total week at number one on the publication's Artist 100 chart, which combines album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction.  In other words, pretty much every metric that allows you to measure an artist's popularity.

While 40 is a nice round milestone number that no other artist has approached, Taylor actually broke the record for the longest time spent on top a few weeks ago.  The previous record, set by Drake, was 31 weeks, followed by The Weeknd with 20, Post Malone with 14 and Ariana Grande with 13.

The Artist 100 chart has been around since 2014. 

Taylor, folklore and the single "cardigan" have already set a number of other records on Billboard's other charts, the most impressive one being that Taylor's the first artist in history to debut on top of both the Hot 100 singles chart and the Top 200 album chart simultaneously in the same week.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT