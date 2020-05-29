The Eagle Has Landed: Sting receives painting from late NYC cop thanks to daughter’s efforts

Tristar Media/Getty ImagesThe story of the man whose dying wish was that his stepdaughter give a painting he’d done of Sting to the British rocker himself has a happy ending: Sting’s now in possession of the painting. As previously reported, Dom…

Tristar Media/Getty ImagesThe story of the man whose dying wish was that his stepdaughter give a painting he'd done of Sting to the British rocker himself has a happy ending: Sting's now in possession of the painting.

As previously reported, Domingo Santiago's stepdaughter Elizabeth was featured on the Humans of New York Instagram feed, telling the story of how Domingo, a cop, had always dreamed of becoming an artist.

Before he passed away from multiple sclerosis, he asked his family to give Sting a painting he'd done of the singer years before. Sting's daughter, actress Mickey Sumner, saw the post, reached out to Elizabeth and said she'd make it happen.

In a new Humans of New York post, you can see Sting with the painting. The caption reads, "THE EAGLE HAS LANDED. Thanks so much to @sumnermickey for helping get our precious cargo to her father. She’s also teamed up with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in Domingo’s memory. All donations will benefit the National MS society, and aid in the fight to end Multiple Sclerosis forever. So let’s keep the party going!"



In the comments, Mickey thanked Humans of New York, the person who sent her the post, the company that shipped the painting and her father "for being the beautiful artist you are, and touching peoples hearts, and for being my dear dad!!"

The actress, currently starring in the TV series Snowpiercer, added, "Thank you Domingo Santiago for being a such a light, a man dedicated to service and family, thank you for your art and bringing us all together. This was a collective effort !! We are all connected. LOVE & GRATITUDE."

In other Sting news, you can hear him duetting with Ricky Martin -- in Spanish -- on "Simple," a song from Martin's new EP Pausa.





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.