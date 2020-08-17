fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

The one CD Ed Sheeran hoped would never see the light of day is hitting the auction block

ABC Audio
August 17, 2020

Chris McKay/Getty ImagesThere’s a CD out there that Ed Sheeran really doesn’t want you to listen to: the demo he recorded in 2004 when he was just 13 years old.
Unfortunately for him, that ultra-rare album is heading to the a…

Chris McKay/Getty ImagesThere's a CD out there that Ed Sheeran really doesn't want you to listen to: the demo he recorded in 2004 when he was just 13 years old.

Unfortunately for him, that ultra-rare album is heading to the auction block at Omega Auctions where it's expected to fetch a pretty penny.  Estimates say the record could go for $13,000, at least.

Yahoo News UK reports that Spinning Man features 14 tracks and a good portion of them are centered around a breakup that rocked the then-13-year-old Sheeran's world.

Ed has said he's collected 19 of the 20 copies he believes he released into the wild.  However, the last existing copy -- that he knows of -- was recently unearthed in a drawer belonging to the brother of a family friend.

The man, who only identified himself as Kevin, says Sheeran personally gave the CD to his brother when the young singer was crashing on a relative's couch after busking all day on the street.

"My brother put it in a drawer and forgot about it," he explained, saying it languished there for many years. "At the time, Ed Sheeran was just this wee, ginger-haired busker and he thought nothing of it."

Sheeran touched upon Spinning Man in his 2014 autobiography Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey, and revealed that he "burnt the CDs myself and made the covers" and that the songs were mostly about "a girl called Claire" who broke his heart.

"There are probably 20 copies of Spinning Man in existence, and I have 19 of them. I don’t want anyone else to get hold of a copy," he revealed at the time.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT