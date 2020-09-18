fbpx
Entertainment News

The poetry of pain: Lady Gaga hallucinates a short film for ‘Chromatica’ track “911”

ABC Audio
September 18, 2020

Courtesy of Interscope RecordsLady Gaga has premiered a visually stunning music video for "911," a song from her latest album Chromatica.

"This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health, and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us," she writes on Instagram.

She goes on to thank the director, Tarsem, for "sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him," as well as her team for "being strong for me when I wasn't," and the crew for making the film safely.

"It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity," she notes. 

"Thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid," she adds. "Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain."

In the video, Gaga awakens in the middle of the desert, surrounded by broken pieces of a bicycle, and follows a mysterious black-clad figure on horseback to a town. There, she witnesses, and then becomes part of, what seems to be a bizarre religious ceremony.

But the music stops, and Gaga starts to scream and cry: Suddenly, we see that it was all a hallucination. In reality, Gaga's been badly injured in a bicycle accident and she's on a gurney, being checked out by EMTs.  All the surreal video imagery was just her mind warping the reality around her.

"I don't want to die!" she sobs, as the video ends.

If you watch the video on LG OLED TV, you'll be able to see an "exclusive visual experience," created specifically for LG.


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

