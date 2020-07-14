fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

The Spice Girls reunite as COVID-19 lockdowns loosen

ABC Audio
July 14, 2020

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty ImagesThe Spice Girls have reunited, though it’s not exactly in the way fans would have hoped. 
Emma Bunton, who is one fifth of the girl group that includes Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham…

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty ImagesThe Spice Girls have reunited, though it's not exactly in the way fans would have hoped. 

Emma Bunton, who is one fifth of the girl group that includes Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham, revealed during her radio show on Sunday that the ladies were recently able to catch up with each other in-person. 

According to Mirror Online, Bunton said, "As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we've all started to meet up with friends again haven't we? Which is strange... I actually started to think I would never see them again. Well, unless it was on Zoom calls."

"And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria. Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes," the 44-year-old singer shared. 

As for whether the Spice Girls will get back together for fans to witness, that remains to be seen, though reports thus far have maintained that Victoria will not be a part of any upcoming reunion tour.

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Maroon 5 announces rescheduled North American tour dates

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment StudiosMaroon 5 has announced new dates and routing for their North American tour, which was postponed until next summer due to COVID-19. The 2021 dates will kick off July 15...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT