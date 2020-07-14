The Spice Girls reunite as COVID-19 lockdowns loosen

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty ImagesThe Spice Girls have reunited, though it's not exactly in the way fans would have hoped.

Emma Bunton, who is one fifth of the girl group that includes Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham, revealed during her radio show on Sunday that the ladies were recently able to catch up with each other in-person.

According to Mirror Online, Bunton said, "As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we've all started to meet up with friends again haven't we? Which is strange... I actually started to think I would never see them again. Well, unless it was on Zoom calls."

"And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria. Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes," the 44-year-old singer shared.

As for whether the Spice Girls will get back together for fans to witness, that remains to be seen, though reports thus far have maintained that Victoria will not be a part of any upcoming reunion tour.

By Danielle Long

