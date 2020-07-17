fbpx
Tina Turner and Kygo drop ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ remix

July 17, 2020

RCA RecordsTina Turner teamed up with Kygo for a brand-new version of her classic “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and it’s finally here.
The collaborators dropped a video for their new take on her hit 1984 song at midnight on Friday.
RCA RecordsTina Turner teamed up with Kygo for a brand-new version of her classic "What's Love Got to Do with It," and it's finally here.

The collaborators dropped a video for their new take on her hit 1984 song at midnight on Friday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to," Kygo says in a statement. "‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favorite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career."

He adds, "I love working around timeless vocals and although it’s challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I’m extremely happy with how it turned out!”

The Norwegian DJ/producer previously reworked a recording from another singing legend, the late Whitney Houston.

Last year, he released a remix of Houston's cover of the 1986 Steve Winwood hit "Higher Love."

The DJ accomplished the remix by taking 30-year-old archival vocals and remastered them into a brand-new track, which rocketed up to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.

