fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Todrick Hall on pal Taylor Swift’s political stance: “It’s really awesome to see her using her voice”

ABC Audio
June 16, 2020

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTVLast year, Taylor Swift made her feelings about LGBTQ rights known via her video for “You Need to Calm Down,” which was executive-produced by her friend Todrick Hall, who also appears in the clip.  La…

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTVLast year, Taylor Swift made her feelings about LGBTQ rights known via her video for "You Need to Calm Down," which was executive-produced by her friend Todrick Hall, who also appears in the clip.  Lately, Taylor's been outspoken about political issues ranging from her feelings about President Trump to Black Lives Matter -- and Todrick says he's happy to see it.

"I'm glad that she has gotten to a point now where she is sharing that with the world," Todrick tells Entertainment Tonight. "I think that a lot of people who would initially gravitate towards her might be people who have very different political views. And very different views on the world in like, what should happen with the Black Lives Matter movement. Or what should happen with gay rights."

"It's really, really awesome to see her using her voice," he adds, "because the sad truth is, her being a white person with blonde hair and blue eyes saying this in this world right now holds a lot of weight to a lot of people who feel very differently than she might."

Todrick goes on: "I think that she's changing a lot of minds and a lot of hearts. She's playing a huge part in this evolution that's happening in the world.  And the conversations that are happening in the homes that need to happen."

Todrick adds that Taylor has a "pure heart. ...She could use every dime that she has to buy more houses and a bazillion cars, and do things to uplift herself," he notes. "And she is constantly waking up every day doing things to uplift other people."

Todrick will be part of HBO's Human by Orientation Pride Month digital project, which starts June 18. He's also planning a live musical performance Friday to mark Juneteenth.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT