Todrick Hall on pal Taylor Swift’s political stance: “It’s really awesome to see her using her voice”

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTVLast year, Taylor Swift made her feelings about LGBTQ rights known via her video for “You Need to Calm Down,” which was executive-produced by her friend Todrick Hall, who also appears in the clip. La…

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTVLast year, Taylor Swift made her feelings about LGBTQ rights known via her video for "You Need to Calm Down," which was executive-produced by her friend Todrick Hall, who also appears in the clip. Lately, Taylor's been outspoken about political issues ranging from her feelings about President Trump to Black Lives Matter -- and Todrick says he's happy to see it.

"I'm glad that she has gotten to a point now where she is sharing that with the world," Todrick tells Entertainment Tonight. "I think that a lot of people who would initially gravitate towards her might be people who have very different political views. And very different views on the world in like, what should happen with the Black Lives Matter movement. Or what should happen with gay rights."

"It's really, really awesome to see her using her voice," he adds, "because the sad truth is, her being a white person with blonde hair and blue eyes saying this in this world right now holds a lot of weight to a lot of people who feel very differently than she might."

Todrick goes on: "I think that she's changing a lot of minds and a lot of hearts. She's playing a huge part in this evolution that's happening in the world. And the conversations that are happening in the homes that need to happen."

Todrick adds that Taylor has a "pure heart. ...She could use every dime that she has to buy more houses and a bazillion cars, and do things to uplift herself," he notes. "And she is constantly waking up every day doing things to uplift other people."

Todrick will be part of HBO's Human by Orientation Pride Month digital project, which starts June 18. He's also planning a live musical performance Friday to mark Juneteenth.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.