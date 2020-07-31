Tonight’s final Elton John classic concert features Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Mary J. Blige, Kiki Dee & more

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirectElton John’s classic concert series, which he’s been hosting on his YouTube channel for the past few weeks, is wrapping up later in the day on Friday with a show that Elton calls “one of the most memorable concerts of my …

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirectElton John's classic concert series, which he's been hosting on his YouTube channel for the past few weeks, is wrapping up later in the day on Friday with a show that Elton calls "one of the most memorable concerts of my career."

This classic concert video is a combination of two nights that Elton did in 2000 at New York's Madison Square Garden, one of his favorite places to play. Joining him for the show were a slew of famous guests, including Billy Joel, Bryan Adams, Mary J. Blige, Kiki Dee, Irish pop star Ronan Keating and more.

In addition to performing hits from his entire career, Elton also performed a version of The Beatles' "Come Together," a song he'd never before played live.

Among the performances you'll see: Bryan Adams joining Elton for "Sad Songs (Say So Much)," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Kiki Dee, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" with Billy Joel, "You Song" with Ronan Keating, and "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" with Mary J. Blige.

The show premieres today -- Friday, July 30 -- at 3 p.m. ET on Elton's YouTube channel. As with all of the shows in Elton's classic concert series, fans are asked to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Fund, either with a direct donation or by buying exclusive merch.





