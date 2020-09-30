Train to perform, be honored at Family House San Francisco’s annual charity gala

Lisa Lake/Getty ImagesFor many years, the band Train has been supporting Family House San Francisco, where families of kids with life-threatening illnesses who are being treated at a local children’s hospital can stay for free, and receive the sup…

Lisa Lake/Getty ImagesFor many years, the band Train has been supporting Family House San Francisco, where families of kids with life-threatening illnesses who are being treated at a local children's hospital can stay for free, and receive the support they need. Now, Train and lead singer Pat Monahan will be honored at the non-profit's annual gala, Rock the House.

The November 14 event will take place virtually, and will feature an acoustic performance by the band. The money raised by the gala will provide meals, housing and transportation for families of sick children. You can buy tickets for the gala now at FamilyHouseInc.org.

One major way that Train supports Family House, by the way, is by donating the proceeds of its popular signature wines to the organization.

"Being a local cause and helping kids and their families when they need it the most is something we profoundly admire and there's not a more caring staff from the top down," reads a message on the band's wine website.

