fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Two hit wonder: Lewis Capaldi pulls off double chart feat with “Before You Go”

ABC Audio
September 21, 2020

On Sunday, Lewis Capaldi tweeted, “Just heard ‘before you go’ is the MOST PLAYED song on the radio in the WHOLE of America!!!!!!!!!!!! TWO HIT WONDER.” Well, he’s right, and he also made some chart history.

“Before You Go” is now number one on Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart, which measures airplay on pop radio stations, and its Radio Songs chart, which measure airplay on all radio stations.

On the Pop Songs chart, “Before You Go” took 37 weeks to reach number one — longer than any other song in the history of the chart, which has been around since 1992. 

On Radio Songs, “Before You Go” has replaced The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights” — the longest-running number-one in the history of that chart, which has been around since 1990. That song ruled for a record 23 weeks on top.

Lewis is now one of only four artists who’ve topped both charts with their first two singles, since “Someone You Loved” also managed the feat last October. The others are Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

Lewis responded to a list of those three artists and himself by tweeting, “Some team,” with laugh-until-you-cry emojis.

In addition, “Before You Go” has now climbed to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, a new peak for the song.  Lewis responded, “BEFORE YOU GO IS UP TO NUMBER 9 IN AMERICA PEAK THE F**K OUT OF THAT!!!

Both “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved” are from Lewis’ debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Sunday, Lewis Capaldi tweeted, "Just heard 'before you go' is the MOST PLAYED song on the radio in the WHOLE of America!!!!!!!!!!!! TWO HIT WONDER." Well, he's right, and he also made some chart history.

"Before You Go" is now number one on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, which measures airplay on pop radio stations, and its Radio Songs chart, which measure airplay on all radio stations.

On the Pop Songs chart, "Before You Go" took 37 weeks to reach number one -- longer than any other song in the history of the chart, which has been around since 1992. 

On Radio Songs, "Before You Go" has replaced The Weeknd's hit "Blinding Lights" -- the longest-running number-one in the history of that chart, which has been around since 1990. That song ruled for a record 23 weeks on top.

Lewis is now one of only four artists who've topped both charts with their first two singles, since "Someone You Loved" also managed the feat last October. The others are Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

Lewis responded to a list of those three artists and himself by tweeting, "Some team," with laugh-until-you-cry emojis.

In addition, "Before You Go" has now climbed to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, a new peak for the song.  Lewis responded, "BEFORE YOU GO IS UP TO NUMBER 9 IN AMERICA PEAK THE F**K OUT OF THAT!!!

Both "Before You Go" and "Someone You Loved" are from Lewis' debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT