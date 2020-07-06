fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

UK’s Royal Mint introduces Elton John commemorative coin

ABC Audio
July 6, 2020

ABC/CRAIG SJODINElton John has already been honored by his home country of the U.K. with a postage stamp; now, he’s getting a commemorative coin to boot.
The coin, now available online, features an image of Elton’s ’80s-era straw boater hat, glasses…

ABC/CRAIG SJODINElton John has already been honored by his home country of the U.K. with a postage stamp; now, he's getting a commemorative coin to boot.

The coin, now available online, features an image of Elton's '80s-era straw boater hat, glasses and a bow tie, set against a Union Jack background.  It's available in a number of denominations, starting at a five-pound coin for about $16, with your choice of Elton photo holders.

For hardcore collectors, there were coins minted in silver and gold, priced from $75 to $5700, but they're nearly all sold out.  There is a gold one that weighs a full kilo, but if you want it, you have to call in person, because it's worth somewhere around $86,000.  Only four are available.

In a statement, Elton says of the coin, "It really is a fabulous honor to be recognized in this way. The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey."

The Royal Mint and Elton are also working to create a one-off collector's item, which will be auctioned off later this year to raise money for the Elton John Charitable Trust.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Who is Adele working with on her new album?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhile Adele's new album, originally due in September, has now been postponed due to COVID-19, it apparently hasn't stopped the award-winning superstar from working on the project. A source...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 10

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 10 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 11

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 11 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT