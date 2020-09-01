fbpx
Valentino Beauty’s new Lady Gaga-inspired fragrance “celebrates every woman’s voice”

September 1, 2020

Andreas Rentz/Getty ImagesAs previously reported, in addition to her many other accolades, Lady Gaga is now the face of Valentino Beauty fragrances.  Now Allure reports on what the line’s new Gaga-inspired fragrance smells like.

Allure quotes a press release from the company as saying, "Lady Gaga has always spoken up for celebrating differences and creating a world where everyone has a voice."

"Her deep respect for everyone's individuality and for each to own their place in our world speaks to Valentino Beauty's ethos to make every day a self-celebration," the company adds.

The company feels that the new perfume, Voce Viva -- which means "Living Voice" --  embodies the characteristics it shares with Gaga.  According to Allure, it combines floral, woody, fresh and sweet elements.

Specifically the scent features bergamot, orange blossom, gardenia, vanilla, sandalwood and moss.  Allure calls it "the chameleon of fragrances," while Valentino says it "celebrates every women‘s voice."

Voce Viva will be available starting September 4, at prices ranging from $30 for a travel spray, to $130 for 100 ml.

Gaga often wore Valentino Haute Couture while promoting A Star Is Born, including that fabulous pink feathered confection she wore to the movie's first premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

And speaking of Gaga and Italian fashion houses, she's reportedly been cast in a Ridley Scott film about the Gucci fashion dynasty; specifically about the murder of the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

