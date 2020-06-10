Wang Chung releases COVID-themed “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” remake featuring Nu Shooz singer

Ti Na Na Recording Co.Wang Chung is among the many popular 1980s acts taking part in the Back to the Basement virtual online concert this Saturday, June 13, and in advance of the event, the U.K. band has released an updated version of its 1986 hit “E…

Ti Na Na Recording Co.Wang Chung is among the many popular 1980s acts taking part in the Back to the Basement virtual online concert this Saturday, June 13, and in advance of the event, the U.K. band has released an updated version of its 1986 hit "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" featuring guest vocals by Valerie Day of the '80s group Nu Shooz.

The tune, titled "Everybody Stay Safe Tonight," features lyrics offering a positive message for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

Wang Chung frontman Jack Hues tells ABC Audio that his band is planning to perform "Everybody Stay Safe Tonight" during the Back to the Basement concert, which will stream on the Abducted by the 80s Facebook page twice on Saturday, at 2 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, and some participating artists also will take part in an online chat with fans during the screenings. The show will then be made available on demand at YouTube.

The show will feature at-home performances by Wang Chung, Nu Shooz, A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, Cutting Crew, Animotion, Nelson, Information Society, When in Rome's Clive Farrington and Andrew Mann, The Escape Club, Real Life, The Vapors and Spoons. There also will be special appearances by Tiffany, former MTV VJ "Downtown" Julie Brown and more.

Limited-edition event t-shirts are on sale now at Abductedbythe80s.com that benefit the Direct Relief organization's COVID-19 Relief program. The nonprofit seeks to "improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations."

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.