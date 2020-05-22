Watch James Taylor’s new animated video for “As Easy as Rolling Off a Log”

Norman Seeff By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News If you missed NBC’s Red Nose Day Special last night, you missed the premiere of James Taylor’s new animated video for “As Easy As Rolling Off a Log,” a track from his latest album, American Standard. The song …

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

If you missed NBC's Red Nose Day Special last night, you missed the premiere of James Taylor's new animated video for "As Easy As Rolling Off a Log," a track from his latest album, American Standard.

The song first appeared in a 1937 movie called Over the Goal, but James was introduced to it as a kid via a Merrie Melodies cartoon called Katnip Kollege. The video incorporates the animation from that 1938 cartoon, as well as shots of James performing the track in the studio.

According to his rep, James' version of the song is the first time anyone has ever covered it.

When American Standard was released at the end of February, it became the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 13th top-ten album, making him the first artist to have scored a top-ten album in each of the last six decades.



