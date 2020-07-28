fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Watch Jon Bon Jovi serenade an audience of wine bottles on TikTok

ABC Audio
July 28, 2020

Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesOne of the singles on Bon Jovi’s upcoming album is called “Do What You Can,” which urges people, “If you can’t do what you do/do what you can.”  Now, Jon Bon Jovi is taking his own advice.
As part of a #DoWhatYo…

Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesOne of the singles on Bon Jovi's upcoming album is called "Do What You Can," which urges people, "If you can't do what you do/do what you can."  Now, Jon Bon Jovi is taking his own advice.

As part of a #DoWhatYouCan TikTok challenge, Jon has posted a video on the Tik Tok account of his signature rosé wine, Hampton Water.  In the clip, he's doing what he can, since he currently can't be rocking stadiums around the world.

In the video, Jon is shown lip-syncing to his band's signature hit, "Livin' on a Prayer" -- but he's out in his backyard, singing into what looks like a car-washing gadget or maybe a pool-cleaning brush.  His "audience" is a large array of Hampton Water rosé bottles, all lined up on the lawn.

Bon Jovi's new album, 2020, featuring "Do What You Can," will be out October 2.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT