Watch Paul Simon play live and save the planet at the same time

Sam Wordley/RedfernsPaul Simon rarely plays live these days, but he'll do it for causes he believes in. That's why this Thursday, he'll have his guitar in hand once more.

Simon will perform at a virtual fundraiser called Green the Senate, Save the Planet, which supports some pro-environment candidates for Senate. In addition to the performance, there will also be a conversation with the candidates, where they'll discuss what they plan to do if elected.

A donation of just $21 or more is all it will take for you to get access to the event, which takes place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Visit GiveGreen.com to register for the event.

The candidates the fundraiser supports are: Barbara Bollier, KS; Steve Bullock, MT; Cal Cunningham, NC; Theresa Greenfield, IA; Jaime Harrison, SC; Jon Ossoff, GA; and Raphael Warnock, GA.

