fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Watch Pink & Keith Urban connect across an ocean in new video for “One Too Many”

ABC Audio
September 17, 2020

Capitol NashvilleAfter giving the song its TV premiere last night on the ACM Awards, Pink and Keith Urban have now released the socially distanced video for their duet “One Too Many,” which you can now watch on Keith’s Facebook page.
Pink filmed her p…

Capitol NashvilleAfter giving the song its TV premiere last night on the ACM Awards, Pink and Keith Urban have now released the socially distanced video for their duet "One Too Many," which you can now watch on Keith's Facebook page.

Pink filmed her part of the clip in Los Angeles, while Keith did his part in Sydney. Keith is shown floating on a couch in the middle of an ocean, with no one to keep him company except his guitars; Pink, meanwhile, is on a beach singing wistfully into the distance. 

As the two sing the duet -- about two partners who are struggling to communicate while one battles a drinking problem -- we see various other people floating in the ocean on couches and recliners, including couples and some buddies who are partying together.

While the two appear together in a few shots, that's only through the magic of editing.

At the end of the clip, Keith is standing on his couch playing a guitar solo, while Pink dances on the beach.

"One Too Many" is on Keith's new album The Speed of Now Part 1, which comes out on Friday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 17

Hayward Animal Shelter: Panera Fundraiser

September 17 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT