fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Watch Sting in video for “Mama,” his new collaborative tune with singer-rapper Gashi

ABC Audio
August 27, 2020

ABC/Matt Stroshane; Brendan BarretSting is featured on “Mama,” a new song by Libyan-born, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter and rapper Gashi, and the former Police frontman also appears in a just-released music video for the tune.
Sting wrote and si…

ABC/Matt Stroshane; Brendan BarretSting is featured on "Mama," a new song by Libyan-born, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter and rapper Gashi, and the former Police frontman also appears in a just-released music video for the tune.

Sting wrote and sings the second verse of the melodic, danceable song, which is featured on Gashi's recently released second studio album, 1984.

The video, which you can watch now on YouTube, depicts a young Gashi being inspired as he watches a present-day Sting on a television, singing his segment of "Mama."

In a recent interview with Forbes, Gashi discussed how his collaboration with Sting was put together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Because of Corona I really haven't had the chance to link up with him. But we've been keeping in touch and talking," Gashi explained. "I sent him the record and he loved it so much he wrote his verse and sent it back…[T]alking to him on the phone and through text, his management, that's the way the record got done. I'm so proud of the record too. I'm super happy about it."

By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 27

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 25 @ 12:00 am - August 29 @ 11:59 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT