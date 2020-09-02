Watch the trailer for the new Céline Dion [sort of] biopic, coming November 18

Tony Barson/Getty ImagesThere’s a Céline Dion biopic coming out on November 18, and now you can watch a trailer for it. However, be aware of two things: It’s in French, and the subject of the movie isn’t actually named Céline…

Filmmaker Valérie Lemercier created the movie, which is called Aline, and it's described as being "loosely inspired by the life of Céline Dion." The film follows the life of a singing sensation named Aline from age five to age 50, with Lemercier also starring in the title role.

From the trailer, Aline's life appears to be identical to Céline's: The youngest child of a huge family, all of whom are musical, she's discovered at a young age and rises to become a global superstar thanks to her manager, who she eventually marries. So it's Celine's life story, except it's not.

Céline's music is featured in the film, and according to French Vogue, Céline's late husband and manager René Angelil, who died in 2016, is credited as a producer. No word yet on how Céline herself feels about the project.

By Andrea Dresdale

