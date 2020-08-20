fbpx
“What Makes a Woman?” Let Katy Perry explain

ABC Audio
August 20, 2020

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry has released a new song from her upcoming album Smile, along with a video.

The track, "What Makes a Woman," is one that Katy has frequently mentioned as one of her favorites on the record.  The video is a stripped-down performance, with one naughty word changed to something more palatable. Katy sings the song on a sound stage with her band; the members who aren't singing are wearing masks.

"What Makes a Woman" is about the fact that women have so many different sides that you just can't pin them down -- and you shouldn't try to.

Katy sings, "Could spend your whole life but you couldn’t/Describe what makes a woman/She’s always been a perfect mystery/Could spend your whole life but you couldn’t/describe what makes a woman/And that’s what makes a woman to me."

Smile is out on August 28.

(Video contains mild uncensored profanity.)

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

