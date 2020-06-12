fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

“When the Good Times Come Again”: Barry Manilow scores top-20 hit with song originally recorded in 1989

ABC Audio
June 12, 2020

Bryan Steffy/Getty ImagesBarry Manilow has another hit on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart with “When the Good Times Come Again.” But though the song sounds as if it was written for our present moment, it’s actually an album track he recorded ba…

Bryan Steffy/Getty ImagesBarry Manilow has another hit on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart with "When the Good Times Come Again." But though the song sounds as if it was written for our present moment, it's actually an album track he recorded back in 1989.

As Billboard notes, Barry cut the track for his self-titled 1989 album. While he played it in concert often, he never released it as a single.  However, an Israeli fan made a lyric video for the song when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.  In late April, Barry found about about it and posted it on his Facebook page, leading his management company to send the song to radio stations for airplay.

Noting that "When the Good Times Come Again" is bringing comfort to people, Barry tells Billboard, "That's what I've always wanted to do....that's exactly what my goal is as an entertainer, as a songwriter, as a performer — to affect people, whether it's to make them laugh or to make them feel good." 

"I just feel very lucky. It's a 30-year old record," he adds. "I never thought, ever, I would end up on the top 20 ever again but I couldn't be happier about it."

The legendary entertainer also admits he's surprised how much he misses performing.

"I've been kvetching for years about leaving home and going on the road, but, boy, you never miss the water 'til the well runs dry," he tells Billboard. "Not only do I miss the audiences, I miss my band, I miss the crew. I miss the excitement of that life that I had."

He jokes, "Now, and again, I ask [my manager and husband] Garry just to applaud so can I hear that sound again! I never thought I'd miss it as deeply as I do."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT