Which actor does Rod Stewart want to play him in a biopic?

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesThanks to the success of musical biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, there's been speculation about future biopics based on the lives of every other legendary British rock star. Rod Stewart says he's all for it, and he even has some ideas about who should play him.

During a recent interview on BBC Radio 2, it was suggested to Rod that Welsh actor Rhys Ifans [Reese Iffins] would be a good choice.

"Yeah, that would be a very good idea," Rod agreed of the actor, who's appeared in movies like Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man and Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows -- Part 1, and in TV shows like Elementary and Berlin Station.

But, Rod noted, "He's gotta do something with his [hair]" -- to match Rod's famous rooster 'do, natch.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had another casting suggestion, too.

"[My son] Alastair has offered to play me when I was 14. There's a remarkable similarity," Rod said, but added, "If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. I'd be flattered if it did. I'll tell you what, the Freddie Mercury one was so good. It was rock 'n roll. It'd be hard to get something better than that but I'll give it a shot."

During the interview, Rod also revealed that he's been quarantining at his U.K. mansion with his wife Penny, his youngest sons Alastair and Aiden, plus Liam and Renee, his older son and daughter with his ex-wife Rachel Hunter. "We haven't spent that much time together in so long," says Rod.

Stewart says he's also working on music, and working out constantly. "I don't think I've ever been as fit as I am now, 'cause I've got nothing else to do!" the 75-year-old jokes.

