fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Whitney Houston biopic nabbed by Sony for 2022 release

ABC Audio
August 4, 2020

Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty ImagesThe upcoming Whitney Houston biopic has landed a studio, and a tentative release date.According to Deadline, Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won the bidding for I Wanna Dance with Somebody and is laying c…

Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty ImagesThe upcoming Whitney Houston biopic has landed a studio, and a tentative release date.

According to Deadline, Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won the bidding for I Wanna Dance with Somebody and is laying claim to a Thanksgiving, 2022 release date. Sony reportedly beat out around six streaming companies and studios to score the project.

Music producer and Whitney’s mentor Clive Davis is producing the film, which has the blessing of the Whitney Houston Estate. Stella Meghie, whose most recent film is The Photograph, is on board to direct, with Bohemian Rhapsody scribe Anthony McCarten writing the script and co-producing.

The producers previously described the movie as a "joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration," while still being "very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted" from Whitney.

Whitney passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT