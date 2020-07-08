Whitney Houston & other Rock Hall inductees get November HBO special; watch Kelly sing “How Will I Know”

Courtesy Rock and Roll Hall of FameAfter postponing its 2020 induction ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that this year's live event will be replaced by an exclusive special that will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on November 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.



As previously reported, the Class of 2020 inductees include Whitney Houston and The Doobie Brothers, as well as British glam-rockers T. Rex, new-wavers Depeche Mode, alt-rockers Nine Inch Nails, and slain rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.

Also being inducted this year are famed music managers Jon Landau and Irving Azoff, who are best known for guiding the careers of Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles, respectively.

The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony had originally been scheduled for May 2 of this year. Those who purchased tickets for the event via Ticketmaster will automatically be issued a refund.

An exhibit saluting this year's inductees is scheduled to debut at the Rock Hall museum on August 14. The museum is open now. Meanwhile, the actual 36th Rock Hall induction ceremony will now take place in the fall of 2021 in Cleveland.

In other Whitney Houston news, Kelly Clarkson covered Whitney's classic "How Will I Know" for the daily "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show on Wednesday. Of course, Kelly delivers a flawless rendition of the 1985 smash, and it's no wonder: It was the Grammy-winning singer's first-ever audition song.

By Andrea Dresdale

