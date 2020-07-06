Who is Adele working with on her new album?

fbpx
July 6, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhile Adele's new album, originally due in September, has now been postponed due to COVID-19, it apparently hasn't stopped the award-winning superstar from working on the project.

A source dished to the U.K. tabloid The Sun that Adele is "­pouring her heart and soul into this record, ­including how she feels post-divorce," and has recruited two acclaimed artist/producers to work with her on the project: John Legend and Raphael Saadiq

A former member of the group Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq has worked with the likes of Mick Jagger, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie, among dozens more.

“She’s been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalog," blabbed the source. "She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound.”

When it's released, Adele's new album will be the follow up to 2015's Grammy-winning project 25.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

