Why Mariah Carey’s been “waiting for today my entire life”

Andy Cohen BooksToday marks the arrival of Mariah Carey's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and to say that the diva is excited for people to read her story is an understatement.

"Butterflies in my stomach but pride in my heart," Mariah tweeted with a photo of herself holding the book. "Tears of joy for little Mariah whose story gets to be heard for the first time. I've been waiting for today my entire life."

Mariah has also posted tweets -- plus screenshots and video on her Instagram Story -- of some of her famous friends showing off their VIP boxed copies of the book, which comes packed in shiny gold metallic crinkle paper and arrives complete with an "MC"-monogrammed box of tissues. Among them: Tracee Ellis Ross, Missy Elliott, Billy Eichner, Gabourey Sidibe and Millie Bobby Brown.

Mariah also promised Bette Midler that a copy is on its way to her.

Meanwhile, Billboard is reporting a couple of juicy details you'll find in the book, including why she married Tommy Mottola, the terrible things her sister allegedly did to her, which celebrity was only the second person she ever slept with, why she has a problem with Jennifer Lopez, which celebrity was the first to learn Mariah was having twins, and her thoughts about retiring.

By Andrea Dresdale

