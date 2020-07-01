fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Win a video chat with Camila Cabello just by checking your voter registration status

ABC Audio
July 1, 2020

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello is ready to talk politics.
The singer is teaming up with the non-profit HeadCount in order to encourage her fans to register to vote in the November presidential election.
Each month until October, Camila will select…

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello is ready to talk politics.

The singer is teaming up with the non-profit HeadCount in order to encourage her fans to register to vote in the November presidential election.

Each month until October, Camila will select one fan at random who checked their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Camila. That fan will get a personal video chat from Camila herself.

If any person is not registered to vote, they’ll be directed to their state election website or pointed to a printable form in order to get registered.

“I promised to keep using my platform to take action and make real lasting change, so I’m working with @headcountorg to help register voters,” Camila announced earlier this month.

For 16 years, HeadCount has been registering voters at festivals and concerts. This year, due to COVID-19, they’ve taken a digital approach. The organization expects to register at least 200,000 voters for the 2020 election.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT