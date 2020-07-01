Win a video chat with Camila Cabello just by checking your voter registration status

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello is ready to talk politics. The singer is teaming up with the non-profit HeadCount in order to encourage her fans to register to vote in the November presidential election. Each month until October, Camila will select…

The singer is teaming up with the non-profit HeadCount in order to encourage her fans to register to vote in the November presidential election.

Each month until October, Camila will select one fan at random who checked their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Camila. That fan will get a personal video chat from Camila herself.

If any person is not registered to vote, they’ll be directed to their state election website or pointed to a printable form in order to get registered.

“I promised to keep using my platform to take action and make real lasting change, so I’m working with @headcountorg to help register voters,” Camila announced earlier this month.

For 16 years, HeadCount has been registering voters at festivals and concerts. This year, due to COVID-19, they’ve taken a digital approach. The organization expects to register at least 200,000 voters for the 2020 election.

By Andrea Tuccillo

