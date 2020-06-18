Win personalized serenades from Annie Lennox & Sting in charity auction for women impacted by COVID-19

MassMoCAHow much would you pay for a personalized serenade from Sting or Annie Lennox? You now have a chance to bid on them in a charity auction that Annie has organized to help raise money for women and girls around the world who've been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sting, Annie and other musicians, including Hozier and Jessie J, have each donated two performances to The Circle Music Auction, named after Annie's non-profit organization The Circle.

It's live now on the platform Charity Stars, and you can win by either being the highest bidder, or being the winner of a sweepstakes that costs as little as $10 to enter. Each winner will receive a pre-recorded video featuring a performance of one or two songs they've chosen, plus a personalized message.

Visit the auction page to see the full list of artists who are donating personalized performances.

In addition, an autographed guitar from Taylor Swift is up for grabs, as is a stage-worn dress from Annie. The auction closes July 10, and the sweepstakes end July 31.

"The crisis for thousands of women living in poverty is acute. Many no longer have any income, are suffering domestic violence and have nowhere to turn," Annie says in a statement. "I am delighted that such incredible musicians are stepping up to join me and offer support."

Sting adds, "Annie Lennox is a wonderful friend and I am pleased to support her and The Circle in their important fight for vulnerable women and girls around the world devastated by the impact of COVID."



All funds raised by the auction will go to The Circle's Women and Girls Solidarity Fund to support immediate needs such as food and hygiene packages, access to safe refuges and legal aid packages.

By Andrea Dresdale

