Yep, Joe Jonas is definitely going to be a dad

ABC Audio
June 17, 2020

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC ImagesIt's been rumored for months that Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, are expecting their first child but neither star has confirmed it, and Sophie's baggy clothes have been hiding her body.  Until now, that is.

People magazine has a photo of Sophie as she and Joe stepped out in L.A. together on Wednesday, and at this point, the actress isn't trying to cover up anything -- except for her nose and mouth with a face mask.  She's wearing a crop top and leggings, and you can clearly see her sizable baby bump.

Joe and Sophie married May 1, 2019 after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, and then married again on June 29 in France.

The new baby will join cousins Valentina, 3 1/2,  and Alena, 6, in the family: They're the daughters of Joe's brother and band mate, Kevin Jonas.  So far there haven't been any baby rumors for Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

