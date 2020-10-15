fbpx
You can own Taylor Swift’s “betty” guitar, and help a good cause

October 15, 2020

TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty ImagesOn September 16, Taylor Swift debuted her song "betty" on the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast -- and now you can own the guitar she used to perform the song.  Except, you may need to take out a loan.

Taylor is auctioning off the guitar to benefit NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, organized by the famous Christie's auction house.  The proceeds from the auction will go to support members of the country music industry who've been robbed of their jobs due to the pandemic, including tour bus drivers, venue workers, touring musicians and roadies.

Taylor's 2018 black Gibson acoustic guitar is one of the items being offered up, along with a case, guitar strap and caddy with five personalized guitar picks.  The instrument is estimated to sell for $25,000 to $40,000; bids start at $5,000.

Also up for bid: an accordion played by Sheryl Crow, as well as items from Bradley Cooper, Billy Bob Thornton, Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood.

The auction opens for bids on October 29.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

