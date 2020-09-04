fbpx
You Raise (My Glass) Up: Josh Groban’s hosting a virtual charity wine tasting later this month

ABC Audio
September 4, 2020

Diarmuid Quinn/Getty Images via Getty ImagesJosh Groban has come up with a unique way to raise money for his Find Your Light Foundation charity: He's hosting a virtual tasting via Zoom with his signature wine.

The wine, Find Your Light Pinot Noir, was created by Josh and winemaker Ross Halleck several years ago to benefit Find Your Light, which supports arts education programs.  During the tasting, they'll be sipping the 2015 and 2016 vintages, and they may also offer a preview of the 2017 vintage, which becomes available next year.

To participate, visit HalleckVineyard.com and purchase two bottles of the wine -- you have to have something to drink during the tasting, right? -- and a Zoom link will be sent to you for the tasting, which takes place September 17 at 5 p.m. PT.

If you reeeeeally like wine, though, you can buy six bottles: three bottles of Find Your Light, two bottles of two other Pinot Noirs, and one bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.  That gets you access to the Zoom call, plus free shipping.

Josh has a busy fall planned. Not only is he releasing his new album, Harmony, in November, but he has three livestream concerts planned: One on October 3, one on November 26 and one on December 16.  Tickets are on sale now via JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

