You’re amazing: Bruno Mars marks 10th anniversary of “Just the Way You Are”

Elektra/AtlanticMonday marked the 10th anniversary of the release of Bruno Mars' first solo single -- and future number-one hit -- "Just the Way You Are," and he took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

Retweeting his original announcement of the song from July 20, 2010, Bruno wrote, "I’ll never get tired of singing this song. I dedicate it to all of you today. Happy B-Day Just The Way You Are. #10YearsYoung."

Bruno also tweeted a GIF from the song's video, but then quickly turned things back to the present day.

"Now that I have some of your attention, let’s Keep #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor Going & not let all the internet noise distract from her story," Bruno wrote.



Before Bruno established himself with "Just the Way You Are," he'd been featured on two previous hits: the 2009 number-one hit "Nothin' on You" by B.o.B., and "Billionaire," a collaboration with Travie McCoy that reached the top five in early 2010.

Since then, he's gone on to become one of the best-selling artists of all time, with sales of 200 million singles and 26 million albums worldwide.





By Andrea Dresdale

