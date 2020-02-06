NOW PLAYING

Pet Of The Week: Champion

Got the Super Bowl blues and need a pick me up to ease your disappointment that the San Francisco 49ers did not secure the championship? Then consider adopting an undefeated contender, a teeny tiny teacup Chihuahua who...

Bay Area school fined for showing “The Lion King”

An elementary school in Berkeley hosted a PTA fundraiser and they played last year s remake of The Lion King to keep the kids entertained. Somehow Disney found out about it, and the company that handles their licensing...

Rescue Dogs In First-Ever American Rescue Dog Show

For rescue dogs, it is their day! The first ever dog show that does not judge a dog on their breed, but rather on their personality. The only requirement is that the dogs all be rescues. This dog show will be showcasing...

Upcoming Events

Thu 06

Hornblower Cruises And Events

February 3 - February 9
Sat 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

