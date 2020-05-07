fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Golden Retriever Dog wearing headphones
Feel GoodFeel Good LIVE!Joey Fortman

Quarantine Quarters: Partners and Kids Be Gone

Joey Fortman
May 7, 2020

I know. It can always be worse. However, let’s all admit it – this is brutal! Who knew we’d all be in the same quarters as every human in our household for two months? I know I didn’t. I worked from home for a decade. It definitely has its perks…. when my kids were in school! I got work done, errands, laundry and kid pickup / dropoff. Yeah, no. When I started at this fabulous radio station I was over the moon to get out and be surrounded by people in a conversational atmosphere! Oh well. This too shall pass. (Oh to have a dollar every time we said or heard that term? lol)

Even if I don’t see them – I just love knowing them. Freska and Teri are two Bay Area staples and I’m honored to call then friends. We laugh A LOT!

We started this new show since the Shelter in Place took effect. It’s called Feel Good Live! (#FeelGoodLIVE) Normally I will be the host. (Freska and I tried to do a duo. It’s just so tough to fit it in with kids, work, cooking!) Teri has a cooking show and Freska is rolling hers out soon.

We did party together recently. Check out our Quarantine Quarters Convo!

What would you like to see from the show? (M-W-F at 1p on KOIT Facebook Page.)

Joey Fortman

Hey! It's me Joey - catch me mornings 6-9a PST on 96.5 KOIT! Listen here anytime!

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
$1000 Employee of the Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT