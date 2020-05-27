Top 9 Things to Do in this CRAZY Heat!

Someone please pass me a popsicle, already! Ugh. I soooo wish they open up pools and beaches here soon. I know it will be busy but boy – my kids are on fire! It doesn’t help that the majority of Mill Valley doesn’t have air conditioning. Shew! Could I complain anymore!?!?!
Ok, enough of that. We’re focused on the health and well-being of our neighbors. But man alive – it’s HOT!
So what else is there to do when it comes to the heat?
TOP 9 THINGS TO DO IN THE HEAT UNDER SHELTER IN PLACE:
- Make watermelon slushies! Frozen slushies – can’t go wrong with that!
- 4 cups seedless watermelon
- 10 ice cubes
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/8th teaspoon of salt
- Blend and enjoy!
- Get crazy with a snowball fight!
- Ok, so all you need are the plush snowballs and you’ll be dreaming of Tahoe in no time!
- Kick it with an indoor air fort!
- Ok, ya know how kids love to create forts? Don’t be an adult – join them! Add a box fan to the decor of the fancy house and you’ve got instant relief from the heat!
- Water Balloon Fight!
- Hello! What better way to cool off than rocking the water balloons at your little humans! Clearly we don’t want to leave a mark – but don’t miss them!
- Make your own popsicles!
- Talk into a blowing box fan to hear your inner robot voice. Let the air whip your hair around and enjoy the breeze
- Do some backyard camping. Even if it’s a totally wimpy tent – it’s so fun!
- Go to a drive in!! They are making a MEGA comeback after Covid-19. Not to mention, how fun! BYOJF. Bring your own junk food!
- Make homemade ice cream sandwiches! Ok, so maybe you can store buy the cookies and ice cream. Ha!
Honorable Mentions:
Turn the backyard into a water park!
Have a scavenger hunt!