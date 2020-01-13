NOW PLAYING

Sleeping Beauty Proposal

There are tons of elaborate marriage proposals on the Internet, but this one really stands out. Some guy had an illustrator draw himself and his girlfriend into the kissing scene of Sleeping Beauty, and arranged to...

Kangaroo Cleans Kitty

Take a look at this adorable video below of these unusual friends who were rescued together! You can see this sweet interaction of the Kangaroo and kitty curled up in bed together! #TooCute

