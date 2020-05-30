fbpx
HENDERSON, NEVADA - APRIL 17: Artwork of a graduation cap decorates a car at a celebration to recognize seniors in the class of 2020 at Liberty High School as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on April 17, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. Students remained in vehicles as they drove through the school parking lot to maintain social distancing guidelines as they were greeted and cheered by their teachers and staff. On Friday, the Clark County School District announced that it was postponing graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020. Traditional activities for high school seniors have been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
13 year old boy earns 4 associates degrees and transferring to UNLV

May 29, 2020

I can’t even fathom how quickly Jack Rico can grasp material he is learning.  He has earned AA’s in history, art and human expression, social behavior and social science and he is only 13 years old.  He knew all of the presidents and vice presidents names by the age of 4 and that’s when his mother Ru Andrade knew he was gifted.

Jack has been accepted to University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ undergraduate program.  Since he isn’t old enough to drive, his mom he and his mom will be driving the 4 hour commute there once a week.

Jack had advise for to his fellow students, “Work on time management skills” and “Make sure you follow the teacher’s instructions”.

To learn more about Jack Rico’s story click here.

