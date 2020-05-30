13 year old boy earns 4 associates degrees and transferring to UNLV

I can’t even fathom how quickly Jack Rico can grasp material he is learning. He has earned AA’s in history, art and human expression, social behavior and social science and he is only 13 years old. He knew all of the presidents and vice presidents names by the age of 4 and that’s when his mother Ru Andrade knew he was gifted.

Jack has been accepted to University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ undergraduate program. Since he isn’t old enough to drive, his mom he and his mom will be driving the 4 hour commute there once a week.

Jack had advise for to his fellow students, “Work on time management skills” and “Make sure you follow the teacher’s instructions”.

To learn more about Jack Rico’s story click here.