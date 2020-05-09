fbpx
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: People wait in line to enter a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office on May 08, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The California DMV has opened up 25 of its offices throughout the state to assist customers with appointments and services that may require an in-person visit. The DMV temporarily closed all offices in California on March 27 due to coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Bay Area Coronavirus Northern California News

5 DMV offices open in the Bay Area

Freska
May 8, 2020

The California Department of Moter Vehicles has opened 5 locations in the Bay Area.  The DMV’s goal is to help drivers who are required to show be there in person to renew their license or vehicle registration.  The offices will also offer some other services such as applying for a disabled person parking placard, processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transaction if time and space allows and more.  

The DMV also said it will take precautions to keep everyone safe. Employees will have access to disinfecting wipes, hand santizer, facial shields, gloves and soap and water.  Customers will need to have a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line.  If you plan to visit the DMV there may be extended wait times because entry will be metered for safety.

Other Bay Area DMV locations that are open are:

  • 1377 Fell Street, San Francisco
  • 2222 Senter Road., San Jose
  • 5300 Clairmont Ave., Oakland
  • 2070 Diamond Blvd., Concord
  • 2570 Corby Ave., Santa Rosa

For more details click here.

