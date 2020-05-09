5 DMV offices open in the Bay Area

The California Department of Moter Vehicles has opened 5 locations in the Bay Area. The DMV’s goal is to help drivers who are required to show be there in person to renew their license or vehicle registration. The offices will also offer some other services such as applying for a disabled person parking placard, processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transaction if time and space allows and more.

The DMV also said it will take precautions to keep everyone safe. Employees will have access to disinfecting wipes, hand santizer, facial shields, gloves and soap and water. Customers will need to have a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line. If you plan to visit the DMV there may be extended wait times because entry will be metered for safety.

Other Bay Area DMV locations that are open are:

1377 Fell Street, San Francisco

2222 Senter Road., San Jose

5300 Clairmont Ave., Oakland

2070 Diamond Blvd., Concord

2570 Corby Ave., Santa Rosa

