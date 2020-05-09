fbpx
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Cars head downtown on the 110 Freeway during lighter than normal traffic after sunrise on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
5 year old pulled over on freeway on his way to buy Lamborghini

Freska
May 8, 2020

I have a 15 year old daughter and I am teaching her how to drive.  I was telling her about a story of a 5 year old boy that was pulled over on the freeway recently in Utah.  The young boy was not happy when he asked his mother to buy a Lamborghini and she said no.  He decided he would take matters in his own little hands.  My daughter researched it to get more details because of how crazy it was that he didn’t hurt himself or others, thankfully!  She decided to write a blog about it:

Last week 5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa from Utah was pulled over by highway patrol for driving on the freeway. When patrol pulled him over the officer asked him the reason he was on the ride. Adrian replied with, “I’m on my way to California to buy a Lamborghini since my mom wouldn’t get me one”.  He was only driving for about five minutes on the freeway still being very close to home before getting pulled over. Adrian only had $3 dollars in his pocket to purchase that car that was at least $200,000 depending on the model. He sat at the edge of the driver’s seat in order to reach the gas pedal. 

I’m only fifteen and a half and I just started driving. With Adrian being only five years old and touching the gas pedal for the first time is pretty insane. Although it is an impressive thought that a five-year-old could drive a car onto the freeway, I’m still learning. Luckily no one was injured or hurt during the actions this young boy was taking. He must have been pretty driven to buy such a sports car. Thankfully Adrian was returned safely to his parents unharmed with a lesson learned.

Hey I'm Freska!

