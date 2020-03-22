77 movies that my friends want to watch during the shelter in place

I asked my friends to send me a list of movies they want to make sure to watch during the shelter in place so I compiled it. Some of these movies I have never seen before. Obviously it is not going to have everything but I thought it would be cool to post for everyone because there might be a title you forgot about and might want to watch too! There are only 77 titles.

16 Candles A Bronx Tale A Christmas Story A Knight’s Tale Ace Ventura Pet Detective Always Be My Maybe Aquaman Avengers End Game Back to the Future (All of them) Big Trouble in Little China Bird Box Blood in Blood Out Born Free Boyz N Da Hood Breakfast Club Breakin Can’t Hardly Wait Dirty Dancing Enter the Dragon Escape from New York Far From Home Fast Times at Ridgemont High Ferris Buelers Day Off Fools Rush In Game Changers Grease 2 Green Mile Indiana Jones (all of them) Inside Out IP Man It’s A Wonderful Life Jumanji Lake House Leap Year Little Women Lord of the Rings Loverboy Low Down Dirty Shame Major Payne Marriage Story Mary Poppins Mi Vida Loca Moana Never Ending Story Night at the Museum Notting Hill Now & Then Now You See Me Pretty In Pink Princess Bride Purple Rain Radio Revenge of the Nerds Rocky/Creed movies Set It Off Shawshank Redemption Silver Bullet Stand By Me Star Wars (All of them) Step Brothers Terminator The God Father The Irishman The Karate Kid (Original) The Last Dragon The Matrix 1 The Outsiders The Sound of Music The Wanderers The Wiz Thin Man (Complete series) Top Gun Toy Story (All of the) Twilight Series Underworld Series Wall-E Weird Science