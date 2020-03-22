NOW PLAYING
77 movies that my friends want to watch during the shelter in place

Freska
March 22, 2020

I asked my friends to send me a list of movies they want to make sure to watch during the shelter in place so I compiled it.  Some of these movies I have never seen before.  Obviously it is not going to have everything but I thought it would be cool to post for everyone because there might be a title you forgot about and might want to watch too!  There are only 77 titles.

 

  1. 16 Candles
  2. A Bronx Tale
  3. A Christmas Story
  4. A Knight’s Tale
  5. Ace Ventura Pet Detective
  6. Always Be My Maybe
  7. Aquaman
  8. Avengers End Game
  9. Back to the Future (All of them)
  10. Big Trouble in Little China
  11. Bird Box
  12. Blood in Blood Out
  13. Born Free
  14. Boyz N Da Hood
  15. Breakfast Club
  16. Breakin
  17. Can’t Hardly Wait
  18. Dirty Dancing
  19. Enter the Dragon
  20. Escape from New York
  21. Far From Home
  22. Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  23. Ferris Buelers Day Off
  24. Fools Rush In
  25. Game Changers
  26. Grease 2
  27. Green Mile
  28. Indiana Jones (all of them)
  29. Inside Out
  30. IP Man
  31. It’s A Wonderful Life
  32. Jumanji
  33. Lake House
  34. Leap Year
  35. Little Women
  36. Lord of the Rings
  37. Loverboy
  38. Low Down Dirty Shame
  39. Major Payne
  40. Marriage Story
  41. Mary Poppins
  42. Mi Vida Loca
  43. Moana
  44. Never Ending Story
  45. Night at the Museum
  46. Notting Hill
  47. Now & Then
  48. Now You See Me
  49. Pretty In Pink
  50. Princess Bride
  51. Purple Rain
  52. Radio
  53. Revenge of the Nerds
  54. Rocky/Creed movies
  55. Set It Off
  56. Shawshank Redemption
  57. Silver Bullet
  58. Stand By Me
  59. Star Wars (All of them)
  60. Step Brothers
  61. Terminator
  62. The God Father
  63. The Irishman
  64. The Karate Kid (Original)
  65. The Last Dragon
  66. The Matrix 1
  67. The Outsiders
  68. The Sound of Music
  69. The Wanderers
  70. The Wiz
  71. Thin Man (Complete series)
  72. Top Gun
  73. Toy Story (All of the)
  74. Twilight Series
  75. Underworld Series
  76. Wall-E
  77. Weird Science

