All but 2 Bay Area counties’ property taxes due today April 10th

Just a reminder that today is property tax day. 7 of the 9 Bay Area counties property taxes are due however a COVID-19 waiver might be possible. Only San Francisco and San Mateo counties have extended their due dates till May 4th since their city property taxes offices are closed. If you plan to make your payment online keep in mind there may be a fee associated with payment method and if you are paying with electronic check or e-check make sure to have your account and routing number with you.

Here are ways you can make your payment:

Santa Clara County: online, mail, or drop box at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose. The county is also accepting partial payment.

Alameda County: online, mail or drop box outside of the main administration building at 1221 Oak St. in Oakland.

Contra Costa: County: online and mail

Marin County: online or pay by phone

Sonoma County: online, pay by phone, or by check or drop box outside of main office at 585 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

Napa County: online, pay by phone, and check payments

Solano County: online, mail or drop box at 675 Texas Street, Fairfield.